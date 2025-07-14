Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Students and teachers from the Kadena Language Institute visited Kadena Air Base on July 18, 2025, for a hands-on tour of key operational facilities, including the engine test cell and the KC-135 Stratotanker flight simulator.



KLI is a two-year academy where Japanese students study foreign languages, develop essential computer skills, and learn about international relations. As part of its curriculum, the institute hosts monthly exchange events with U.S. service members, giving students a chance to practice English in real-life scenarios while learning more about American culture and military operations.



“This helps the students gain insight into military activities,” said Aoi Takubo, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement specialist. “Many of these students are interested in internships or jobs on base, so tours like this are instrumental in informing them and shaping their future goals.”



During the visit, students explored the engine test cell, where high-performance fighter engines undergo critical testing to ensure reliability and safety. They also experienced flying firsthand in the KC-135 Stratotanker flight simulator—a vital training tool for pilots of the 909th Air Refueling Squadron.



“I got to fly a plane in the simulator for the first time, and it was very fun!” said Towa Kinjo, a KLI student. “The military members were very kind and took the time to explain things to us.”



The tour concluded with an 18th Wing mission briefing, where students tried on military flight gear and engaged with Airmen about their roles and experiences across the Indo-Pacific region.



Community engagement activities like this not only foster stronger relationships between the Okinawan community and U.S. service members but also reinforce the broader U.S.-Japan partnership. These exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2025 Date Posted: 07.23.2025 02:43 Story ID: 543576 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base, by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.