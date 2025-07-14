Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

Kadena Language Institute students and teachers pose for a photo outside the Kadena Marina before a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. KLI hosts a monthly exchange event between students and military members stationed at KAB that helps develop the students’ foreign language skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
