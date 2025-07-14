Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Soo Kim, right, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement non-commissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amy Kelly, 18th Wing PA specialist, share their experiences as PA Airmen with Kadena Language Institute students during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The brief educated students on Kadena’s diverse mission sets and its role in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 01:59
    Photo ID: 9197102
    VIRIN: 250718-F-VM929-1255
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.24 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base
    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    KLI
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    flight simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download