Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Soo Kim, right, 18th Wing Public Affairs community engagement non-commissioned officer in charge, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Amy Kelly, 18th Wing PA specialist, share their experiences as PA Airmen with Kadena Language Institute students during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. The brief educated students on Kadena’s diverse mission sets and its role in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)