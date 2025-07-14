Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base [Image 8 of 9]

    Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    From left to right, Ryuku Komine, Kazuro Tamaki and Kenya Kanemura, Kadena Language Institute students, pose for a photo after putting on U.S. Air Force gear during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. During the tour, KLI students visited the base’s KC-135 Stratotanker flight simulator, engine test cell and tried on training gear after an 18th Wing mission brief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    VIRIN: 250718-F-VM929-1239
