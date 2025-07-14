Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, Ryuku Komine, Kazuro Tamaki and Kenya Kanemura, Kadena Language Institute students, pose for a photo after putting on U.S. Air Force gear during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. During the tour, KLI students visited the base’s KC-135 Stratotanker flight simulator, engine test cell and tried on training gear after an 18th Wing mission brief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)