From left to right, Ryuku Komine, Kazuro Tamaki and Kenya Kanemura, Kadena Language Institute students, pose for a photo after putting on U.S. Air Force gear during a tour at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 18, 2025. During the tour, KLI students visited the base’s KC-135 Stratotanker flight simulator, engine test cell and tried on training gear after an 18th Wing mission brief. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 02:00
|Photo ID:
|9197101
|VIRIN:
|250718-F-VM929-1239
|Resolution:
|5210x3466
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building bridges: KLI students tour Kadena Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.