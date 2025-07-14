Serving Beyond the Uniform: Deepening Cross-Cultural Ties in Brisbane

Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Cmdr. Craig Barrett, chaplain assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Cmdr. Craig Barrett, chaplain assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) presents a Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary tour guide with a certificate and command ball cap at the conclusion of a community relations event with Sailors from America and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in Brisbane, Australia, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass) see less | View Image Page

Sailors from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participated in a unique community outreach event at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary near Brisbane, Australia, on July 11, 2025. This unique collaboration provided U.S. service members with a hands-on opportunity to connect with wildlife conservation efforts, learning about the country’s biodiversity while planting saplings throughout the world’s largest koala sanctuary.



Cmdr. Barrett Craig, USS America’s Chaplain, spearheaded the coordination of this community relations event, working closely with the U.S. Consulate. He and the Command Religious Ministry Department regularly organize volunteer opportunities for Sailors and Marines during scheduled port visits.



“Service members are not only warriors but also volunteers, learners, and ambassadors of goodwill,” said Craig. “Giving back to our allies offers an opportunity for building relationships person to person, country to country.”



For the United States Navy and Marine Corps, engaging with host nations through community relations projects provides a meaningful and tangible way to strengthen bilateral ties, build trust, and reinforce our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific region.



“These community efforts genuinely strengthen relationships with our allies. Life really moves at the speed of relationships,” said Craig. “When we have strong, trusting relationships with others, especially our allies, it helps us work faster and more efficiently.”



During the event, the Sailors and Marines put in hard work, digging planting holes for the new trees. “The Marines and Sailors got dirty, had sweat on their foreheads, and worked hard. In the end, we all gathered and admired what we had accomplished,” said Craig.



“Our Navy and Marine Corps mission goes beyond just going into battle. We have the vital task of winning hearts and minds by building strong, trusting relationships with our allies and the communities we serve. Our community relations projects are key opportunities to demonstrate our genuine desire to serve and help people,” Craig added. “That was the highlight... petting a koala was pretty impactful, too. Even more, the Marines and Sailors who serve together build a bond that strengthens their relationships back on the ship, fostering a stronger team within our crew.”



As the Indo-Pacific remains a key focus for U.S. security interests, community engagement with partner and allied nations like Australia are more important than ever, and moments like these play a vital role in nurturing global partnerships.



The America Amphibious Ready Group is currently conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



