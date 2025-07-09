Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane

    AUSTRALIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250711-N-BW367-1224 BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) pose for a group photo at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, during a scheduled port visit in Brisbane, Australia, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 01:39
    Photo ID: 9177239
    VIRIN: 250711-N-BW367-1224
    Resolution: 7120x3049
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane [Image 5 of 5], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane
    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download