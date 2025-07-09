USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Cmdr. Craig Barrett, chaplain assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) presents a Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary tour guide with a certificate and command ball cap at the conclusion of a community relations event with Sailors from America and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in Brisbane, Australia, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)