USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct COMREL in Brisbane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250711-N-BW367-1200 BRISBANE, Australia (July 11, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) plant saplings for Project Butterfly at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, during a scheduled port visit to Brisbane, Australia, July 11. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)