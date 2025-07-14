Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert

As aircraft stream into Misawa AB in support of exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) transient alert craftsman, is among the first to greet them, ensuring they’re safely parked, properly serviced and mission-ready.



“Any aircraft that isn’t assigned to Misawa, whether it’s from the Pacific or stateside, we take care of it,” Mendoza said. “We marshal them in, park them, help with servicing or maintenance requests, and make sure they have everything they need. We’re the bridge between them and the support agencies they need to talk to.”



As a part of Department-Level Exercises, REFORPAC involves more than 12,000 personnel and 400 joint and coalition aircraft, operating across 50 locations and spread out over a span of 3,000 miles, Misawa plays a critical role in staging and support.



With dozens of aircraft arriving daily, transient alert becomes essential, ensuring each arrival is met with rapid, coordinated support to keep the exercise moving smoothly.



“As soon as they land, we’re there,” Mendoza said. “We jump in right away to keep things moving and make sure the aircraft has everything it needs.”



The transient alert team also plays a critical role in emergency recovery operations, known as Crashed, Damaged, or Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR), a mission that ensures rapid response and safe removal if an aircraft becomes inoperable on an airfield.



For Mendoza, the high-tempo demands of the job are matched by a deep personal connection to the mission.



Originally from Riverside, California, Mendoza joined the USAF to see the world and carry on a family tradition of military service.



“I love the job,” he said. “You see so many different aircraft and meet people from all over the world. You get to trade patches and hear their stories. It’s something new every day.”



With transient alert at the forefront of aircraft recovery and support, the 35th MXS ensures seamless operations at one of the Indo-Pacific’s most vital hubs, supporting REFORPAC and the 35th Air Expeditionary Wing’s mission to enhance regional readiness and integrated deterrence.

