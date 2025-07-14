Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, uses a radio to contact the air traffic control tower during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)