    Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert [Image 2 of 2]

    Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, uses a radio to contact the air traffic control tower during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 21:30
    Photo ID: 9186872
    VIRIN: 250716-F-OS908-1018
    Resolution: 5337x3551
    Size: 5.14 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

