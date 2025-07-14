Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, poses for a photo during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise showcases the USAF’s ability to rapidly adapt and project airpower alongside joint and coalition forces across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Misawa AB
    Transient Alert
    35th FW
    35th MXS
    REFORPAC
    DLE2025

