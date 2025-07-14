Faces of REFORPAC: Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th MXS Transient Alert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quincy Mendoza, 35th Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, poses for a photo during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 15, 2025. The REFORPAC exercise showcases the USAF’s ability to rapidly adapt and project airpower alongside joint and coalition forces across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)