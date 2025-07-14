82nd CAB farewells Schwenn, welcomes Beale during change of command ceremony

FORT BRAGG, N.C.- Col. Khirsten Schwenn relinquished command of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) to Col. Robert Beale during a change of command ceremony today on Pike Field, Fort Bragg.



Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, served as the presiding official at the change of command ceremony.



Maj. John Gomber, the brigade executive officer, lead the official party, consisting of Schwenn and Beale, through troop inspection. This tradition dates back to the Crusades, when commanders ensured their troops were battle-ready, providing soldiers with a final opportunity to see their officers before combat.



Following the national anthem and flyover, Command Sgt. Maj. James Journigan, the brigade's senior enlisted advisor and custodian of the colors, handed Schwenn the brigade colors. As a symbol of command relinquishment, Schwenn passed the colors to Work. Work handed the colors to Beale, transferring Beale command of the 82nd CAB.



"Our systems are also richly symbolic”, said Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work,



“From what you just saw moments ago was us passing the flag [colors] and battle [campaign] streamers, and all the responsibility it represents from Colonel Schwenn to Colonel Beale.”



During her tenure, Schwenn led the brigade through deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, which included operations in Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, and Iraq. In Sep. 2024, the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted disaster relief efforts throughout North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.



“Serving as your commander has been an honor of a lifetime,” said Schwenn. “I cannot wait to see your successes as individuals and as a team from afar. Leaders, families and friends, thank you again.”



Schwenn expressed exceptional confidence in Beale’s ability to lead and transform the 82nd CAB forward.



“Both of these colonels exemplify commitment,” said Work. “The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade retains its talent where paratroopers choose to stay. It’s reach, scope of activities, logistics requirements, its scale for action and its people is an extraordinary contribution."



“It is a tremendous and humbling honor to stand before you today as the commander of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade,” said Beale. “I’m eager to serve alongside such an exceptional team, the nation’s preeminent division at the center of the universe.”



The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade deploys on order to support global responses and conduct decisive aviation operations around the world. As America's contingent force, the 82nd CAB serves as the Immediate Response Force for aviation, providing the ground force commander with essential capabilities such as air assault, air movement, attack, reconnaissance, and medical evacuation (MEDEVAC).

