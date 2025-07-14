82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, where Colonel Khirsten Schwenn relinquishes command to Colonel Robert Beale on Pike Field, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2025 11:14
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|970505
|Filename:
|DOD_111154480
|Length:
|00:44:40
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.