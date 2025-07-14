Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, where Colonel Khirsten Schwenn relinquishes command to Colonel Robert Beale on Pike Field, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.17.2025 11:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 970505
    Filename: DOD_111154480
    Length: 00:44:40
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Change of Command Ceremony
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download