    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Capt. Shervon Pope 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Col. Khirsten Schwenn officially transferred command of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) to Col. Robert Beale during a formal change of command ceremony conducted on Pike Field, Fort Bragg, N.C. Jul. 17. Maj. Gen. James "Pat" Work, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, served as the presiding officer for this ceremony.

    [Photo Courtesy of Spc. Armando Sagbisal]

    This work, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Shervon Pope, identified by DVIDS

    82nd CAB farewells Schwenn, welcomes Beale during change of command ceremony

    Change of Command Ceremony
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    82nd CAB

