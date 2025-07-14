82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Khirsten Schwenn officially transferred command of the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) to Col. Robert Beale during a formal change of command ceremony conducted on Pike Field, Fort Bragg, N.C. Jul. 17. Maj. Gen. James "Pat" Work, the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division, served as the presiding officer for this ceremony.



[Photo Courtesy of Spc. Armando Sagbisal]