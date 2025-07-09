AVCOE honors 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Photo By Kelly Morris | Staff Sgt. Davin T. Harris, a drill sergeant at 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | Staff Sgt. Davin T. Harris, a drill sergeant at 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., receives the Aviation Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year commemorative bust, presented by Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commanding general, at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 10, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

FORT RUCKER, Ala.--The Aviation Center of Excellence honored its 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year in a ceremony at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 10, 2025.



Staff Sgt. Davin T. Harris, who serves as a drill sergeant at 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., rose to the top after an intense competition that tested the physical and mental mettle of four drill sergeants across AVCOE, including from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., and Fort Rucker.



The annual competition creates a challenging environment to recognize the noncommissioned officers’ excellence and enhance readiness. The event intends to develop leadership skills, reinforce fundamental Soldier Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills, and promote esprit de corps.



Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Rucker commanding general, lauded the competitors for their efforts during the heat of south Alabama summertime.



“We say we are a Center of Excellence, and nobody better personifies that than the NCOs that are standing right here that represent each of our battalions out there that carry students,” Gill said.



Gill noted that people see drill sergeants as the quintessential Soldier, the standard bearer, who strikes fear in young Soldiers.



“For those of us who have come through the Army, maybe even 30 years later, it strikes a little bit of fear in you, as it should,” Gill said.



The drill sergeants are also coaches and mentors who have a vested interest in growing the future force.



“I’m super proud of what you do day in and day out, but certainly for coming out here and representing the best of the best,” he said.



Drill sergeants are “professionals to be respected and even envied for their abilities and knowledge. To junior officers and noncommissioned officers, they are men and women to whom they can turn for help and advice,” the narrator explained.



“They are…the hat, the ones to be reckoned with, the boss. They are instillers of discipline, the rock of courage, the one who never gets shaken. A drill sergeant is a mother, father, big brother or sister, and often a lot more. During initial training they are the ones with no heart who ‘drive me too hard’, but in combat they are remembered as ‘the one who saved my life’,” the narrator said.



The competition tested the noncommissioned officers’ mental and physical toughness, tactical abilities, professional knowledge and competence and ability to train Soldiers.



The competitors faced two days of rigorous events, including a PRT focused round robin event, land navigation event, drill sergeant pitches, decision briefings, a written exam, appearing before a board of senior enlisted leaders for inspection and oral questions, a six-mile ruck march, weapons zero and qualification and an informative essay.



During the ceremony, the competitors stood side by side at the front of the room. As Harris’s name was called, he stepped forward from his peers to receive the Drill Sergeant of the Year commemorative bust, Drill Sergeant of the Year belt, Army Commendation Medal, a coin from Gill, and a token of appreciation from the Wiregrass Sergeants Major Association.



Harris said he enjoyed the competition experience, and the win.



“It feels amazing. It’s very rewarding,” Harris said.



Along with the humidity, the toughest part of the competition for him was the duty day.



“Waking up at 0300 in the morning, conducting task after task…and not knowing exactly what is expected of me, when you have the round robins that we were doing,” Harris said. “The physical part of it was super easy for me. It was just honing in on all my skills and being able to still have mental agility while being tired.”



Harris said one of the things he loves about his role as a drill sergeant is the people.



“I love being with the Soldiers. It’s the perfect place to be. Just being able to train Soldiers and instill discipline and push them to the best that they can be, and to lead from the front and show them exactly what it is to be a Soldier in the United States Army,” Harris said.



Harris said he was grateful for the support of his family. His wife, Staff Sgt. Joanneli Harris Ortiz currently serves as a supply sergeant at the 309th Military Intelligence Battalion.



“My wife Joanneli is the most amazing wife. She is always by my side in everything. She is the reason why I push so hard,” he said.



He added that she and his sister have been checking in with him during the competition to make sure he was doing his best.



“It was a pleasure being here, and I will continue to hone all my skills to ensure that I’m ready to compete at the (U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command) level,” he said.



To close the ceremony, Harris led all present and former drill sergeants in the room in a recitation of the Drill Sergeant Creed.