The Aviation Center of Excellence conducts its 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9171473
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-LO141-2226
|Resolution:
|6720x4016
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVCOE DSOY 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.