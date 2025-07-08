AVCOE DSOY 2025

The Aviation Center of Excellence conducts its 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Nikolas Sanso)
