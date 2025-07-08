Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AVCOE DSOY 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AVCOE DSOY 2025

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    The Aviation Center of Excellence conducts its 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by WO1 Nikolas Sanso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 16:07
    Photo ID: 9171463
    VIRIN: 250709-A-A4456-1201
    Resolution: 1003x702
    Size: 189.64 KB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AVCOE DSOY 2025, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tradoc
    dsoy
    avcoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download