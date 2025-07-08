Staff Sgt. Davin T. Harris, a drill sergeant at 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment based at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., competes in the Aviation Center of Excellence 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 16:19
|Photo ID:
|9171470
|VIRIN:
|250709-A-LO141-1998
|Resolution:
|4563x3153
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AVCOE DSOY 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.