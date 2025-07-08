AVCOE DSOY 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Davin T. Harris, a drill sergeant at 2d Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment based at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., competes in the Aviation Center of Excellence 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Rucker, Ala., July 9, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)