U.S. Navy, Marine Corps EOD technicians conduct live mine countermeasure operations with JMSDF during Iwo To Live Mine Exercise 2025

IWO TO, Japan – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 participated in Iwo To Live Mine

Exercise (MINEX) 2025, a bilateral mine countermeasures (MCM) exercise hosted annually by

the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in the vicinity of Iwo To, Japan, May 29 to June

24.

This year marks the fourth time this combined training occurred between the U.S. Navy and

JMSDF EOD forces, and the second joint engagement with the U.S. Marine Corps’ (USMC) 3rd

EOD Company in year 2025. The exercise provided a rare opportunity to apply MCM tactics,

techniques, and procedures against live, unarmed naval mines in a dynamic underwater

environment.

Thirteen personnel from EODMU-5 formed an Expeditionary MCM (ExMCM) task element and

embarked aboard the JMSDF Uraga-class mine countermeasure vessel JS Uraga (MST 463) to

execute the full detect-to-engage sequence alongside JMSDF and USMC EOD counterparts. The

team employed MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and EOD divers to train to

a detect-to-engage sequence with various mine shapes in the waters surrounding Iwo To.

“This exercise delivers an unmatched opportunity for our divers and technicians to train with live

demolition materials and refine our capability to neutralize underwater threats in challenging

environments,” said Lt. j.g. Christopher Teufel, officer-in-charge of the ExMCM task element.

“Working side-by-side with our Japanese and Marine Corps partners enhances not only our

technical skill, but our ability to operate seamlessly together in future missions.”

The volcanic topography around Iwo To offered participants advanced training in hydrographic

surveying, underwater navigation, and demolitions on shifting terrain—skills that are vital to

maintaining access to critical maritime routes in the Indo-Pacific.

“Iwo To Live MINEX is a prime example of U.S.-Japan interoperability and commitment to

regional maritime security,” Teufel said. “The integration of U.S. Navy UUVs and divers with

JMSDF EOD enhances our combined capability to counter underwater threats.”

Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in

the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary



Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in

support of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major

combat operations.

