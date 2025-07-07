Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy, Marine Corps EOD technicians conduct live mine countermeasure operations with JMSDF during Iwo To Live Mine Exercise 2025

    GUAM

    07.08.2025

    Story by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    IWO TO, Japan – U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 participated in Iwo To Live Mine
    Exercise (MINEX) 2025, a bilateral mine countermeasures (MCM) exercise hosted annually by
    the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) in the vicinity of Iwo To, Japan, May 29 to June
    24.
    This year marks the fourth time this combined training occurred between the U.S. Navy and
    JMSDF EOD forces, and the second joint engagement with the U.S. Marine Corps’ (USMC) 3rd
    EOD Company in year 2025. The exercise provided a rare opportunity to apply MCM tactics,
    techniques, and procedures against live, unarmed naval mines in a dynamic underwater
    environment.
    Thirteen personnel from EODMU-5 formed an Expeditionary MCM (ExMCM) task element and
    embarked aboard the JMSDF Uraga-class mine countermeasure vessel JS Uraga (MST 463) to
    execute the full detect-to-engage sequence alongside JMSDF and USMC EOD counterparts. The
    team employed MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) and EOD divers to train to
    a detect-to-engage sequence with various mine shapes in the waters surrounding Iwo To.
    “This exercise delivers an unmatched opportunity for our divers and technicians to train with live
    demolition materials and refine our capability to neutralize underwater threats in challenging
    environments,” said Lt. j.g. Christopher Teufel, officer-in-charge of the ExMCM task element.
    “Working side-by-side with our Japanese and Marine Corps partners enhances not only our
    technical skill, but our ability to operate seamlessly together in future missions.”
    The volcanic topography around Iwo To offered participants advanced training in hydrographic
    surveying, underwater navigation, and demolitions on shifting terrain—skills that are vital to
    maintaining access to critical maritime routes in the Indo-Pacific.
    “Iwo To Live MINEX is a prime example of U.S.-Japan interoperability and commitment to
    regional maritime security,” Teufel said. “The integration of U.S. Navy UUVs and divers with
    JMSDF EOD enhances our combined capability to counter underwater threats.”
    Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in
    the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary

    Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in
    support of Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major
    combat operations.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 01:24
    Story ID: 542158
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy, Marine Corps EOD technicians conduct live mine countermeasure operations with JMSDF during Iwo To Live Mine Exercise 2025, by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LINKS

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conducthttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9138675/us-navy-and-marine-corps-eod-technicians-conduct-live-mine-countermeasure-operations-during-iwo-live-minex-2025

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conducthttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9138669/us-navy-and-marine-corps-eod-technicians-conduct-live-mine-countermeasure-operations-during-iwo-live-minex-2025

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conducthttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9138674/us-navy-and-marine-corps-eod-technicians-conduct-live-mine-countermeasure-operations-during-iwo-live-minex-2025

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conducthttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/9138670/us-navy-and-marine-corps-eod-technicians-conduct-live-mine-countermeasure-operations-during-iwo-live-minex-2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EODMU 5
    Joint Region Marianas
    PACFLEET
    INDOPACOM
    NECC EOD Group 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download