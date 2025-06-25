U.S. Navy EOD divers prepare to place a charge on a bottom mine during IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025. (U.S. Navy Photo by EODCS Steven Jurgielewicz)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9138675
|VIRIN:
|250630-N-DB921-6560
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|432.31 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.