U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025

A U.S. Navy Unmanned Systems (UMS) Operator, assisted by a member of the JMSDF, conducts an in-water recovery of a MK18 Mod 1 UUV during mine countermeasure operations off the coast of Iwoto. (U.S. Navy Photo by EODCS Steven Jurgielewicz).