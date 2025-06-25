Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025

    JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    A training naval mine detonates during IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025, marking the culmination of a successful Detect-to-Engage sequence by U.S. Navy and JMSDF EOD forces. (U.S. Navy Photo by EODCS Steven Jurgielewicz)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 20:27
    Photo ID: 9138669
    VIRIN: 250630-N-DB921-3784
    Resolution: 1080x1920
    Size: 235.08 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy and Marine Corps EOD Technicians Conduct Live Mine Countermeasure Operations During IWO-TO LIVE MINEX 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

