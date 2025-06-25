USAG Humphreys memorializes building in honor of SFC Balcombe

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – More than 100 members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered to memorialize the garrison’s law enforcement center in honor of the late Sgt. 1st Class Jeanne M. Balcombe, June 26, 2025.



“Today, we dedicate this building in her honor, not just in memory of her sacrifice, but also in celebration of her life,” said U.S. Army Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander.



“It is my hope that this building stands not only as a workplace for the law enforcement officers who protect our community and families, but also as a daily reminder of what it means to serve with integrity, courage, and commitment to excellence.”



The ceremony marked the official renaming of the building as the Sgt. 1st Class Jeanne M. Balcombe Law Enforcement Center, which now serves as a living tribute to a noncommissioned officer remembered for her bravery, compassion and unwavering commitment to her fellow Soldiers.



A native of McMinnville, Ore., Jeanne Margaret Hamilton enlisted in the Army in 1984 as a parachute rigger and later transitioned into the Military Police Corps. She served in multiple assignments in the United States and Europe before being assigned to Camp Red Cloud, Korea, in 1998, where she would eventually meet her husband, Mike Balcombe, a fellow Soldier.



She was assigned to the 55th Military Police Company “Red Lions” and quickly earned the respect of her fellow Soldiers as she built a reputation of being a model noncommissioned officer.



“She was the best of our noncommissioned officer corps because she cared deeply about her Soldiers and lived the creed of our military police motto: Assist, Protect and Defend,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Lewis, commander of the 94th Military Police Battalion.



While on duty Aug. 21, 1999, Balcombe was shot and killed while attempting to de-escalate a dangerous situation by placing herself in harm's way to protect others. For her actions, she was posthumously awarded the Soldier’s Medal.



“In her final act, she upheld the law, safeguarded others, and provided support for Soldiers,” said Lewis. “Her legacy lives on in the Polar Bear Battalion, and now it lives on in this building.”



The building serves as a central hub for military police, criminal investigation division agents, civilian personnel and Korean law enforcement partners, all of whom now operate in a space carrying the name of a Soldier who lived the military police motto: Assist, Protect, Defend.



“As garrison commander, I have come to respect the unique challenges faced by our military police and value the incredible service they bring to our communities,” said Workman. “I have no doubt that the virtues exemplified by Sgt. 1st Class Balcombe will continue as we conduct law enforcement operations in this building in her honor.”

