Soldiers salute the flag

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers of U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and 94th Military Police Battalion salute the flag during the Sgt. 1st. Class Jeanne M. Balcombe Law Enforcement Center memorialization ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)