USAG Humphreys memorializes building in honor of SFC Balcombe

More than 100 members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered to memorialize the garrison’s law enforcement center in honor of the late Sgt. 1st Class Jeanne M. Balcombe at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caelum Astra)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 02:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968298
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-XO196-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111101152
|Length:
|00:14:40
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
