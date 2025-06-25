Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Humphreys memorializes building in honor of SFC Balcombe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Caelum Astra 

    USAG Humphreys

    More than 100 members of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered to memorialize the garrison’s law enforcement center in honor of the late Sgt. 1st Class Jeanne M. Balcombe at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Caelum Astra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 02:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968298
    VIRIN: 250626-A-XO196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111101152
    Length: 00:14:40
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Humphreys memorializes building in honor of SFC Balcombe, by SPC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Humphreys memorializes building in honor of SFC Balcombe

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download