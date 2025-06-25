Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders salute flag at memorialization

    Senior leaders salute flag at memorialization

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    Senior leaders from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys and the 94th Military Police Battalion salute the flag during the Sgt. 1st. Class Jeanne M. Balcombe Law Enforcement Center memorialization ceremony on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, June 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    Senior leaders attend memorialization
    Senior leaders salute flag at memorialization
    Soldiers salute the flag

    USAG Humphreys memorializes building in honor of SFC Balcombe

