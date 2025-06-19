Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard flood response update: June 19, 2025

    W.Va. Guard Conducts Flood Response Missions

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near

    CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    Closing out the day on June 19, 2025, the West Virginia National Guard has upwards of 170 Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees dedicated to flash flood response efforts in the northern part of the state.

    Of the approximately 170 West Virginia Army and Air National Guard members currently mobilized, around 130 are on State Active Duty status.

    Following severe flash flooding in West Virginia’s Ohio and Marion counties that began late in the day on June 14, 2025, Soldiers and Airmen with the WVNG have been mobilized at the direction of Governor Patrick Morrisey, resulting in troops and equipment on ground since June 16th.

    Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties.

    WVNG members are also working on Community Assessment Teams, acting as Liaison Officers, and capturing photos and video through the Public Affairs Office.

    The WVNG has also stood up a Forward Operational Headquarters in Moundsville and plus-up staff at the Rock Branch Warehouse in Poca, West Virginia.

