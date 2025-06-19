W.Va. Guard flood response update: June 19, 2025

Photo By Edwin Wriston | Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Triadelphia, West Virginia, June 18, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County, West Virginia, after a deadly flash flooding event caused massive damages within the county. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (SAPPER), 601st Engineer Support Company, and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management, first responder and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

Closing out the day on June 19, 2025, the West Virginia National Guard has upwards of 170 Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees dedicated to flash flood response efforts in the northern part of the state.



Of the approximately 170 West Virginia Army and Air National Guard members currently mobilized, around 130 are on State Active Duty status.



Following severe flash flooding in West Virginia’s Ohio and Marion counties that began late in the day on June 14, 2025, Soldiers and Airmen with the WVNG have been mobilized at the direction of Governor Patrick Morrisey, resulting in troops and equipment on ground since June 16th.



Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties.



WVNG members are also working on Community Assessment Teams, acting as Liaison Officers, and capturing photos and video through the Public Affairs Office.



The WVNG has also stood up a Forward Operational Headquarters in Moundsville and plus-up staff at the Rock Branch Warehouse in Poca, West Virginia.