W.Va. Guard Conducts Flood Response Missions

Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Triadelphia, West Virginia, June 18, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County, West Virginia, after a deadly flash flooding event caused massive damages within the county. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (SAPPER), 601st Engineer Support Company, and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management, first responder and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9123776
|VIRIN:
|250618-Z-FC129-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|TRIDELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
