    W.Va. Guard Conducts Flood Response Missions [Image 3 of 5]

    W.Va. Guard Conducts Flood Response Missions

    TRIDELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Triadelphia, West Virginia, June 18, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County, West Virginia, after a deadly flash flooding event caused massive damages within the county. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (SAPPER), 601st Engineer Support Company, and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management, first responder and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 15:44
    Photo ID: 9123775
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-FC129-1003
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: TRIDELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    West Virginia National Guard
    Flood Recovery
    DOMOPS
    WVNG

