Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities

The 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group was officially redesignated as the 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2025.



The transition will provide a more comprehensive and responsive level of support to operations throughout the Indo-Pacific theater, marking an evolution of the group’s mission that reflects the U.S. Air Force goal of an agile and expanding presence in the Indo-Pacific region.



“Today’s ceremony serves as a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to the Indo Pacific,” said Brig. Gen. Mike Zuhlsdorf, Pacific Air Forces director of logistics, engineering, and force protection. “This isn’t merely a name change, it’s an enduring commitment for our country – one that fully demonstrates the resilience, determination and ingenuity of U.S. Airmen”



The redesignation from ECEG to ETSG signifies the unit’s broadened mission scope. While the unit will continue its vital civil engineering work, it will also incorporate materiel maintenance and C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) capabilities.



The ceremony saw Col. Peter Joo, 356th ECEG commander, relinquish command to Brig. Gen. Zuhlsdorf, who then officially redesignated the group before bestowing the command to Col. Tyrone Manegdeg.



“I’m honored to lead you as we embark on this exciting new chapter,” said Col. Manegdeg, 356th ETSG commander. “As our responsibility in this theater continues to grow, I know our team is up to the challenge of making the mission happen, anytime, anywhere.”



Since its establishment in 2023, the 356th ECEG has supported operations and exercises throughout the Indo-Pacific, including significant airfield renovation and rehabilitation, and infrastructure development in Tinian, Guam, Palau, Japan, Australia, Thailand and Philippines.



The new support group will build upon its predecessor’s legacy, leveraging its expanded capabilities to further enhance regional security and stability.