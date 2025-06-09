Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Peter S. Joo (right), former 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group commander, relinquishes command to Brig. Gen. Michael J. Zuhlsdorf (left), Pacific Air Forces Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection director, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2025. The 356th ECEG was redesignated as the 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group during the ceremony. The newly redesignated group will build upon its predecessor’s legacy, leveraging its expanded capabilities to further enhance regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)