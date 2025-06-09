Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces

    Col. Peter S. Joo (right), former 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group commander, relinquishes command to Brig. Gen. Michael J. Zuhlsdorf (left), Pacific Air Forces Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection director, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2025. The 356th ECEG was redesignated as the 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group during the ceremony. The newly redesignated group will build upon its predecessor’s legacy, leveraging its expanded capabilities to further enhance regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 23:31
    Photo ID: 9123255
    VIRIN: 250618-F-CN281-1149
    Resolution: 4395x2924
    Size: 1017.42 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities
    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities
    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities
    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities
    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    change of command
    356th ECEG
    356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group redesignation
    356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download