Expeditionary Theater Support Group established in Guam, Further Enhancing Air Force’s Indo-Pacific Capabilities

Col. Tyrone C. Manegdeg, newly appointed 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group commander, speaks to his Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 18, 2025. The 356th ECEG was redesignated as the 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group during the ceremony. The newly redesignated group will build upon its predecessor’s legacy, leveraging its expanded capabilities to further enhance regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)