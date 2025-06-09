New U.S. Army Korean Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea Army Soldiers greet 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Republic of Korea Army Soldiers greet 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers as they come off the plane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. The BCT is the new U.S. Army Rotational Force, which will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer) see less | View Image Page

From Eighth Army Public Affairs Office



Soldiers and equipment of the incoming U.S. Army Korea Rotational Force have begun to arrive on the Korean peninsula.



In January, the U.S. Army announced that 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, will replace 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to the Republic of Korea.



Soldiers from 1-SBCT, 4-ID, began arriving in late May with their combat equipment arriving in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, early June.



The “Raider Brigade” is based out of Fort Carson, Colorado, and will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry.



“Our presence in Korea is a clear demonstration of U.S. resolve, and the Raider Brigade is honored to enhance our long-standing alliance,” said Col. J. Clint Tisserand,” 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4-ID commander. “This deployment is more than a rotation; it’s a chance to sharpen our edge and uphold the commitment we share with the Republic of Korea.”



U.S. Army Pacific routinely schedules and deploys forces on a rotational basis to the Republic of Korea. These deployments support U.S. strategic commitments to the ROK, regional partners and U.S. security obligations. The purpose for these deployments is to maintain a rotational process that cultivates Eighth Army’s readiness, supports U.S. long-term strategic objectives in the ROK and the region, and assures tailored flexibility for the future force structure in Korea. Exposing different units to the Korean theater of operations increase familiarity with the region and builds upon the partnerships between the two forces.



The outgoing Stryker brigade combat team successfully completed a nine-month rotation to the Republic of Korea as part of Korean Rotational Force 15, conducting extensive combined training with Republic of Korea Army units and strengthening the ironclad ROK-U.S. alliance.



Last year, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, deployed from its home at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and immediately began a rigorous training cycle, which included progressive live-fire exercises from the squad to company level, and integrated combined training with U.S. Marines and ROKA forces. The brigade’s companies demonstrated tactical proficiency and professionalism throughout each phase.



"1-2 SBCT’s KRF 15 rotation has been exceptional with the combined training we were able to do with the ROK Army," said Col. Christopher Nunn, brigade commander. "We maintained deterrence and demonstrated the ironclad commitment to the ROK-U.S. Alliance."



The “Ghost Brigade” also participated in Freedom Shield and other major joint exercises such as a 10-day Korean Combat Training Center rotation alongside ROKA’s 17th Infantry Division and 16th Mechanized Brigade. The exercise tested battalion-level offense and defense operations in unfamiliar terrain and emphasized joint mission execution. The brigade also hosted the Expert Infantryman, Soldier, and Field Medical Badge, with over 1,300 participants from across Korea. Approximately 400 Soldiers earned their respective expert badges after completing a demanding two-week train-up and testing week.



The new rotational brigade will continue the success of the KRF mission and will work with our ROK counterparts at an unprecedented level, training side-by-side, sharing lessons learned, and combining formations to maintain a truly lethal partnership in defense of two homelands.



For more information, please contact the Eighth Army Public Affairs Office at usarmy.humphreys.8-army.mbx.public-affairs-office@army.mil.