Major Gen. Charles Lombardo, 2nd Infantry Division commanding general (center right), greets 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers as they come off the plane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 23:28
|Photo ID:
|9101762
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-BU933-1088
|Resolution:
|5544x3960
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula [Image 3 of 3]
New U.S. Army Korean Rotational Force arrives on peninsula
