    New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula [Image 2 of 3]

    New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2025

    8th Army

    Major Gen. Charles Lombardo, 2nd Infantry Division commanding general (center right), greets 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers as they come off the plane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR
