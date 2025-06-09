New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA 05.30.2025 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

Major Gen. Charles Lombardo, 2nd Infantry Division commanding general (center right), greets 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers as they come off the plane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)