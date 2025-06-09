Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula [Image 3 of 3]

    New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Army

    Republic of Korea Army Soldiers greet 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers as they come off the plane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. The BCT is the new U.S. Army Rotational Force, which will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)

    This work, New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New U.S. Army Korean Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

    korea
    eighth army
    korea rotational force

