New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA 05.30.2025 Courtesy Photo 8th Army

Republic of Korea Army Soldiers greet 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Soldiers as they come off the plane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. The BCT is the new U.S. Army Rotational Force, which will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer)