New U.S. Army Rotational Force arrives on peninsula

Soldiers of 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, deplane at Osan Air Base, South Korea, May 30, 2025. The BCT is the new U.S. Army Rotational Force, which will continue to offer the mobility and flexibility necessary to meet various contingency requirements as an expeditionary, combined arms force organized around mounted infantry. (U.S. Army photo by Oniel McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 23:28
|Photo ID:
|9101761
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-XO186-1032
|Resolution:
|6002x4001
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
New U.S. Army Korean Rotational Force arrives on peninsula
