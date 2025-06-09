Meet Maj. Gen. Eduardo Valdivia, Army South’s new Deputy Commanding General - Interoperability

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) ushered in a new chapter of leadership with the appointment of Chilean army Maj. Gen. Eduardo Valdivia as Deputy Commanding General - Interoperability (DCG-I), bringing with him a wealth of experience and a strong vision for fostering regional partnerships.



Valdivia views his new role as an opportunity to build on the longstanding relationships that have defined USARSOUTH’s mission in the region.



"All counties have different histories and relations with the U.S. Army, so it's a huge responsibility, but it's also a beautiful mission,” he said, acknowledging the weight of his new position.



His primary objective is to enhance interoperability between USARSOUTH and its partner nations in Central and South America.



As DCG-I, Valdivia will work closely with the USARSOUTH partner nation liaison officers (PNLOs) from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. By collaborating directly with these liaison officers, Valdivia aims to further integrate the operational capabilities of the U.S. Army with those of partner nations, ensuring more seamless coordination during joint exercises and operations.



“These relationships, rooted in historical collaboration, are crucial to ensuring the security and stability of the region,” he stated.



His key priorities as DCG-I is cooperating with Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the USARSOUTH commanding general, and enhancing the coordination between USARSOUTH and regional partners, especially in times of crisis.



"I would like to be more involved when natural disasters occur within our area of responsibility." Valdivia said. “I hope to have the opportunity to be there, assess the situation firsthand, and provide support using the resources of USARSOUTH.”



With an extensive military background and a passion for strengthening international partnerships, Valdivia brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role.



Valdivia’s military journey began at the age of 15 in 1989 when he enlisted in the Chilean army. Over the years, he has built a career focused on armored units, serving in diverse climates and regions across Chile. He possesses the primary specialty of staff officer, with secondary specialties in special warfare and military physical education.



He has served as a platoon, company, and battalion commander. As commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Coraceros, Valdivia Méndez led the largest and best-equipped combined arms unit in the Chilean army’s land force.



Valdivia is no stranger to the U.S. Army or leading multinational forces. From 2017 to 2019, he served as a liaison officer at the U.S. Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning, Ga. In 2024, he also served as the commander of the USARSOUTH-led Combined Forces Land Component Command (CFLCC) of Multinational Force at PANAMAX.



“It’s an opportunity to interoperate with other countries, to speak different languages, to understand different doctrines, and also to understand the challenges of the globalized world, especially the emerging threats and operations in multiple domains,” Valdiva said during an interview with Diálogo Americas, explaining his role leading a combined team made up of 12 countries.





Valdivia’s leadership philosophy, shaped by valuable experiences and the positive influence of leaders throughout his career, is simple: engage with the soldiers, lead with integrity, and foster an environment where everyone feels empowered to contribute to the mission.



"I learned that it’s better to lead by example rather than with too many words. I would like to be remembered as a good commander who led with humility,” he notes. “Staying in contact with the soldiers and the people is crucial to making meaningful change."



His commitment to hands-on leadership is a demonstration of his dedication to the region and the people he serves. He hopes his experience, leadership style, and genuine commitment to the region will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on USARSOUTH and its multinational partnerships.



Valdivia extends a heartfelt message to the Soldiers and Civilians of USARSOUTH that speaks to openness to the trust and transparency he aims to cultivate in his leadership:



“My door will always be open if anyone wants to talk or ask about my country, my army, or my career. I’m happy to share and engage with all of you!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.10.2025 13:57 Story ID: 500212 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Maj. Gen. Eduardo Valdivia, Army South’s new Deputy Commanding General - Interoperability, by SFC ShaTyra Reed-Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.