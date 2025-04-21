Patched In: USARSOUTH welcomes new deputy commanding general - interoperability

FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) Soldiers, Civilians, foreign partners, and Family members ceremonially welcomed Chilean army Maj. Gen. Eduardo Valdivia as the new deputy commanding general – interoperability during a patching ceremony in the headquarters’ Daniel Van Voorhis Conference Room, here, on April 22.



The patching ceremony is a tradition meant to welcome incoming leaders to the unit.



Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, commander of USARSOUTH, presided over the ceremony and donned the unit’s storied patch onto Valdivia’s shoulder.



“In certain units in the U.S. Army, this would be a change of command ceremony,” Ryan explained to Valdivia. “Literally, they take the patch, or sometimes the call sign, off one officer and put it on the other one. This is just a symbol to welcome you to the team.”



Valdivia, a Chilean staff officer with secondary specialties in special warfare and military physical education, is no stranger to USARSOUTH. He served as the commander of the USARSOUTH-led Combined Forces Land Component Command (CFLCC) of Multinational Force at PANAMAX 2024.



“Many of you probably recognize Maj. Gen. Valdivia. He was here just eight months ago,” said Ryan. “I think you could just envision the smile on my face when I found out that you were going to be the replacement for Maj. Gen. [Marco] Marin because you are someone I already have a relationship with and someone I've already served with. It's just great to have you here.”



Proudly displayed with a legacy stitched into the threads, the emblem is highly regarded and instantly recognized by the armies and security forces of partner nations. As Valdivia ceremonially accepted the patch and on his new role, he expressed his excitement to contribute to the continued success of the unit and its mission.



"I am deeply honored to join the USARSOUTH team, and I look forward to working alongside such dedicated Soldiers, Civilians, and partners,” said Valdivia. “This is a unique opportunity to continue building strong relationships and enhancing our interoperability."

