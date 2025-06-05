Oregon National Guard General Retires After 38 Years of Service

Photo By Pfc. Victoria Paine | Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day receives honors for his 38 years of...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Victoria Paine | Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day receives honors for his 38 years of service during his retirement ceremony from the Oregon National Guard, June 7, 2025, at the Salem Elks Lodge #336 in Salem, Ore. From tank crewman on active duty to Land Component Commander of all service members in Oregon, Day held many command positions within the Oregon National Guard during his 38 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - Maj. Gen. Gregory Day retires from the Oregon National Guard in a retirement ceremony held June 7, 2025, at the Elks Lodge #336 in Salem, Ore. A Soldier for more than 38 years, he has served in both the Army National Guard and in the active duty Army.

“His leadership in these pivotal moments speaks to his character and commitment to ensuring the safety and success of our Soldiers and citizens alike,” said Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General of Oregon.

Day enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1986, as an M1 Abrams Main Battle Crewman. He commissioned as a 2nd Lt. in 1989. He left active duty and joined the Oregon Army National Guard in 1992, where he served as the Executive Officer for A Company, 1st Battalion, 162nd Infantry in Eugene, Oregon.

Since then, Day has served with many units across the state including the 3rd Battalion 116th Cavalry, the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the 1st Battalion 186th Infantry, and the 82nd Brigade.

Day was deployed overseas to Afghanistan, Iraq and Egypt, and worked stateside as an executive officer during Operation Katrina Relief in Louisiana. Day was most recently assigned as the Special Assistant to the Combatant Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command/United States Northern Command.

Day’s military education includes the Advanced Strategic Education Program – Basic, an Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies fellowship, Dual-Status Command Course, the Joint Forces Staff College, the U.S. Army War College, the Command and General Staff College, the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, the Infantry Captain’s Career Course, the Scout Platoon Leader’s Course, and the Armor Officer’s Basic Course.

Day’s awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with triple bronze oak leaf cluster, Army Achievement Medal with double bronze oak leaf cluster, and Afghanistan Campaign Ribbon, the Iraq Campaign Ribbon, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the NATO Article V Medal and the Multinational Force and Observers Medal. He was also awarded the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and the Excellence in Competition Badge – Pistol.

“As we reflect on his storied career, we recognize not just achievements and the accolades, but the friendships that he’s forged, the lives he’s affected, and the legacy that he leaves behind,” said Gronewold.