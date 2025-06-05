Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service [Image 1 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service

    SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day receives congratulations from friends and family during his retirement ceremony from the Oregon National Guard, June 7, 2025, at the Salem Elks Lodge #336 in Salem, Ore. From tank crewman on active duty to Land Component Commander of all service members in Oregon, Day held many command positions within the Oregon National Guard during his 38 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

