Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service

    SALEM, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General, Oregon, gives one of several awards to Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day during Day’s retirement ceremony held at the Salem Elks Lodge #336, Salem, Ore., 7 June 2025. From tank crewman on active duty to Land Component Commander of all service members in Oregon, Day held many command positions within the Oregon National Guard during his 38 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 22:36
    Photo ID: 9093420
    VIRIN: 250608-Z-YI240-1030
    Resolution: 4759x3173
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: SALEM, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service
    Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon National Guard General Retires After 38 Years of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    General Officer

    TAGS

    General retirement service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download