Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the Adjutant General, Oregon, gives one of several awards to Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day during Day’s retirement ceremony held at the Salem Elks Lodge #336, Salem, Ore., 7 June 2025. From tank crewman on active duty to Land Component Commander of all service members in Oregon, Day held many command positions within the Oregon National Guard during his 38 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Germundson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)