Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day Retires After 38 Years of Service

Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Gregory T. Day receives honors for his 38 years of service during his retirement ceremony from the Oregon National Guard, June 7, 2025, at the Salem Elks Lodge #336 in Salem, Ore. From tank crewman on active duty to Land Component Commander of all service members in Oregon, Day held many command positions within the Oregon National Guard during his 38 years of service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Victoria Paine, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)