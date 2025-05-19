Blue Ridge Arrives in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, Australia – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Sydney, Australia for a routine port visit, May 26, 2025. This is Blue Ridge’s first visit to the coastal city since 2015.



The flagship’s port visit to Sydney is a demonstration of the U.S-Australia alliance and the longstanding ties between the two nations. Leadership from the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship will meet with their Australian counterparts and local leaders to discuss ways of improving operational readiness, advancing future warfighting capabilities, and enhancing the U.S.-Australia relationship. Sydney will also serve as a short stop for Blue Ridge as the ship brings fuel and supplies on board.



"Our port visit to Sydney marks another important stop during our ongoing Indo-Pacific Patrol aboard the 7th Fleet flagship, USS Blue Ridge,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “The US-Australia alliance reaches back more than a century, and we share extremely close ties with the Australian Defence Force. We are grateful to the people of Sydney for their warm welcome, and we look forward to the opportunity to deepen those ties with our ADF friends and enjoy this beautiful city."



U.S. 7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



"This visit by the USS Blue Ridge, the Flag Ship of the U.S. 7th Fleet, continues a long tradition of friendship between our countries and is emblematic of our strong alliance,” said U.S. Embassy Australia Chargé d'Affaires Erika Olson. “The U.S. 7th Fleet was formed here in Australia in the midst of World War 2, and ever since has maintained its firm focus on ensuring the shared peace and security of the Indo-Pacific. We have no better partner in that effort than Australia. I also know that commanders and crew alike are looking forward to enjoying everything Sydney has to offer. Some will be enjoying this incredible city for the first time, but many will be re-connecting with old friends and rediscovering favorite places. I know our service men and women will be warmly welcomed."



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2025 Date Posted: 05.26.2025 00:42 Story ID: 498889 Location: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU