USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY (May 26, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and 7th Fleet Staff man the rails while pulling into Sydney for a scheduled port visit, May 26, 2025. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Merrill)
05.26.2025
05.26.2025
|9061713
|250526-N-XL529-1016
|6720x4480
|4.05 MB
SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
|8
|0
Blue Ridge Arrives in Sydney, Australia
