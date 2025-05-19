Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Sydney, Australia [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Sydney, Australia

    SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Merrill 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SYDNEY (May 26, 2025) - Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and 7th Fleet Staff man the rails while pulling into Sydney for a scheduled port visit, May 26, 2025. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Merrill)

