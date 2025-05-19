USS Blue Ridge Arrives in Sydney, Australia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY, Australia (May 26, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and 7th Fleet Staff man the rails while pulling into Sydney, Australia for a scheduled port visit, May 26, 2025. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Sarah Merrill)