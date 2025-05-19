Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Arrives in Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    05.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Damian Cook 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SYDNEY, Australia (May 26, 2025) – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrives in Sydney, Australia, for a scheduled port visit, May 26, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Damian Cook)

    VIRIN: 250526-N-TU814-1063
    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Australia
    Sydney
    U.S. Navy

