Future Illinois Army National Guard Officers Walk the Battlefield at Fort Donelson

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Officer Candidates from OCS Class 70-25 with the Illinois Army National Guard pose for a group photo overlooking the Cumberland River at Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Dover, Tennessee, March 16, 2025. The three-day staff ride served as a culminating event in their leadership development, combining historical research, battlefield analysis, and presentations on military leadership during the 1862 Civil War battle. Candidates studied the decisions made by Union and Confederate leaders and connected those lessons to modern military doctrine, while also strengthening group cohesion and logistical planning skills ahead of their commissioning. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

DOVER, Tenn. – On the historic grounds of Fort Donelson, Tennessee, where Union and Confederate forces once clashed during the Civil War, a new generation of Illinois Army National Guard leaders walked in the footsteps of history. Officer Candidate School Class 70-25 from the Illinois Army National Guard traveled to the battlefield May 16–18 to study leadership, reflect on history, and strengthen their skills as they prepare to become commissioned officers.



The three-day staff ride is part of the Officer Candidate School curriculum and combines military history with leadership development. Each officer candidate researched a historical figure from the Battle of Fort Donelson, then presented a battlefield brief at key terrain features associated with their leader’s actions.



“The purpose was to gain a deeper understanding of the tactical, political, and historical significance around Fort Donelson,” said Officer Candidate John Winkler of Alton. “Understanding that the great leaders of the past were once in our shoes provides valuable perspective.”



The Battle of Fort Donelson, fought in February 1862, was a critical early victory for the Union and showcased one of the first joint operations between land and naval forces. The location also carries special meaning for Illinois Soldiers, including those who served under Colonel Isham Haynie, who lived in Illinois and fought at the battle.



“For me, the biggest lesson was the importance of unity of command,” said Officer Candidate Drennen Kessinger of Marine. “Being on the same ground where leaders made life and death decisions puts everything we’ve learned into perspective.”



Officer Candidate Maggie Mui of Chicago said the trip made history feel personal and relevant.



“This experience gave me a framework for how to analyze battlefield decisions and how those lessons apply to our modern roles as officers,” she said. “Even without military experience before this, I felt like I was stepping into something meaningful.”



Maj. John Tracy, the Officer Candidate School company commander and a graduate of the same program, said the staff ride tests the candidates' ability to plan and execute real-world missions.



“Fort Donelson is a master class in large scale combat operations and joint force coordination,” said Tracy. “Our officer candidates learn not only about warfighting functions, but about mission command, logistics, and leadership under pressure.”



Tracy commissioned through the Accelerated Officer Candidate School in 2014 and now helps shape the next generation of leaders. “To return as cadre and serve as the OCS company commander is a privilege,” he said. “This program shaped me, and now I get to help shape them.”



Beyond historical analysis, the staff ride created opportunities for mentorship and team building in a less formal environment. Candidates coordinated the full scope of the trip, from lodging and meal planning to communication, scheduling, and transportation.



“The staff ride allows for learning to happen outside the classroom,” said Tracy. “You can really see candidates start to think and lead like Army officers.”



Capt. Anthony Kurien, Senior TAC Officer, supported the staff ride by reinforcing classroom instruction with battlefield context.



“Officer candidates gain a lot by walking the battlefield,” he said. “They use tools like mission analysis and terrain analysis to put themselves in the shoes of commanders from that era.”



Kurien added that Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s leadership style remains a valuable case study.



“General Grant’s offensive tenacity and his treatment of surrendering forces show the character of a commissioned officer,” he said.



The weekend concluded with a formal dinner and the class branching ceremony, where each candidate received their Army officer branch. It was a milestone moment that marked a major step in their transformation from candidates to future leaders.



“That dinner marked the transition from officer candidate to future Army leader,” said Kessinger.



“It was a proud moment for all of us.”



Mui reflected on the group’s visit to the Fort Donelson National Cemetery, calling it the most powerful moment of the trip.



“It reminded us of the cost of leadership and the sacrifices of those who came before us,” she said.

With commissioning just months away, the lessons learned on the battlefield continue to echo as Class 70-25 prepares to take the next step in their military careers.



“For future OCS classes, I’d say take this seriously,” said Winkler. “We are incredibly fortunate to be trusted with the responsibility of leading Soldiers, and it is a privilege to learn from those who came before us.”