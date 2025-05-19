Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single Mark-21 High Fidelity Re-Entry Vehicle May 21 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



The Western Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base serves as the primary testing ground for the Air Force Global Strike Command's deterrent architecture. This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities designed to demonstrate that the United States' nuclear deterrent remains safe, secure, reliable, and effective in deterring 21st-century threats and reassuring our allies. With more than 300 similar tests conducted in the past, this test is part of the Nation’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a credible deterrent and is not a response to current world events.



“This ICBM test launch underscores the strength of the nation's nuclear deterrent and the readiness of the ICBM leg of the triad,” said Gen. Thomas Bussiere, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. “This powerful safeguard is maintained by dedicated Airmen – missileers, defenders, helicopter operators and the teams who supports them – who ensure the security of the nation and its allies.”



Vandenberg’s 377th Test and Evaluation Group oversaw the test launch. It is the nation’s only dedicated ICBM test organization professionally executing tests that accurately measure the current and future capability of the ICBM force.



“Minuteman III remains the bedrock of our nation's strategic deterrent and the unwavering dedication of the Airmen who ensure its readiness are a testament to its inherent lethality,” said Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander. “Their expertise and commitment are vital to maintaining this credible force for peace. As we look to the future, these same Airmen are paving the way for the Sentinel ICBM, ensuring a seamless transition to this next-generation capability and the continued security of our nation.”



The ICBM's reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site located within Republic of the Marshall Islands at the Kwajalein Atoll. Reagan Test Site sensors, including high-fidelity metric and signature radars, as well as optical sensors and telemetry, support the research, development, test and evaluation of America's defense and space programs. For these tests, RTS team members collect radar, optical and telemetry data in the terminal phase of flight to evaluate system performance.



“Reagan Test Site is an indispensable national asset, uniquely equipped to support critical tests of our nation's offensive and defensive systems, including all Glory Trip missions,” said Army Lt. Col. Casey Rumfelt, RTS range director. “Its specialized instrumentation and strategic location are unmatched globally, ensuring the effectiveness of our nation’s strategic deterrent.”



The test launch is a culmination of months of preparation that involve multiple government partners.



Airmen from all three missile wings were selected for the task force to support the test launch, while maintainers from the 90th Missile Wing Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Force Base, Wyoming, and the 341st Missile Wing from Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, supported maintenance requirements. The missile bases within Air Fore Global Strike Command have crew members standing alert 24 hours a day, year-round, overseeing the nation’s ICBM alert forces.



The ICBM community, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and U.S. Strategic Command, uses data collected from test launches for continuing force development evaluation. The ICBM test launch program demonstrates the operational capability of the Minuteman III and ensures the United States’ ability to maintain a strong, credible nuclear deterrent as a key element of U.S. national security and the security of U.S. allies and partners.



The LG-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM, and until full capability is achieved ,the Air Force is committed to ensuring Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent.



For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg SFB range operations, contact 30th Space Launch Delta Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.



For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.



- 30 -

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2025 Date Posted: 05.21.2025 05:29 Story ID: 498553 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 31 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force's Safe, Effective Deterrent, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.