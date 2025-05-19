Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MMIII GT-253 Launches from Vandenberg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 963417
    VIRIN: 250521-X-VJ291-1001
    Filename: DOD_111010467
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MMIII GT-253 Launches from Vandenberg, by SSgt Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force's Safe, Effective Deterrent

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missile
    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Glory Trip
    GT-253

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download