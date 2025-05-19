Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, May 21, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective in leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 04:57
    Photo ID: 9051272
    VIRIN: 250520-X-X1961-1023
    Resolution: 1200x1500
    Size: 793.25 KB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minuteman III Test Launch Showcases Readiness of U.S. Nuclear Force’s Safe, Effective Deterrent, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile
    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Glory Trip
    GT-253

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download